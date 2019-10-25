The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), led by its Director General, Mr. John Asein, has joined the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) and most especially the blind and visually impaired community all over the world in celebrating this year’s International White Cane Day.

The day, October 15, draws attention to the white cane as a symbol of blindness and a sign of the strength and independence that the user must continue to exhibit in today’s world.

This year’s theme: ‘White Cane: My Safety, My Productivity’ again underscores the need to educate the rest of the society about blindness and how the blind and visually impaired can live and work independently. As in other years, the day is an occasion to celebrate the abilities and successes achieved by blind and visually impaired people in a sighted world and to honour those who have distinguished themselves in various walks of life as professionals, academics, public servants, entertainment practitioners, etc.

“The Nigerian Copyright Commission wishes to specially celebrate the immense contributions of blind and visually impaired persons, particularly in the creative sector. We recall with pride the achievements of the Nigerian popular music producer, Cobhams Asuquo who, despite being blind, has gained international recognition as a frontline entertainment entrepreneur,” Asein said.

Concerned about the challenges faced by millions of blind and visually impaired persons who are denied access to learning materials, the member states of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in June 2013 adopted the Marrakesh Treaty for the Blind, Visually Impaired and Persons with Print Disabilities.

The treaty promotes easy access to books and learning materials by allowing for the production and cross-border transfer of accessible format copies for the benefit of persons with blindness or otherwise print-disabled. Nigeria deposited its instrument of ratification in October 2017 and the provisions of the treaty are already contained in the Draft Copyright Bill. The provisions in the Draft Copyright Bill will make it easier for print disabled persons in Nigeria, including the blind, visually impaired persons and dyslexics, to access millions of books in Nigeria and from other parts of the world.

“In furtherance of Nigeria’s ratification of the treaty, the Nigerian Copyright Commission is supporting a project under the Accessible Books Consortium of WIPO aimed at capacity building assistance; provision of accessible books and assistive technologies to persons who are blind and visually impaired in Nigerian schools. The project, which is designed to address the book famine experienced by the over 500,000 students of school age in Nigeria, will also promote inclusive publishing and build the capacity of authorised entities to take advantage of the provisions of the Marrakesh Treaty.

“The Commission will continue to work with the Nigeria Association of the Blind and other partners to support the creative endeavours of the blind and visually impaired for the greater good of Nigeria” the DG concluded.