By Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) 2021, the virtual edition, scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6 2021, has received the support of critical industry stakeholders.

Nigeria Innovation Summit in its 6th year is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy to share ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria.

Through previous editions in the past six years, the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) has attracted over 5,000 delegates, 100 speakers and panellists, 50 tertiary institutions and research centres, 25 government ministries and agencies, delegates from 27 states of the federation, over 50 sponsors and partners, 25 countries in attendance, over 60 innovation awards recipients, and scores of media coverage and stories.

According to the organisers, participating partner organizations include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Sterling Bank; The International Society for Professional Innovation Management, (ISPIM), IdentityPass and The Nest Innovation Technology Park.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta is billed to deliver the keynote address on the theme: ‘Charting a New Economic Path Through Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’.

Participants should expect presentations from the DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; Prof. Tony Bailetti, Chair of the board, Nigeria-Canada Trade & Investment Group; Prof. Abereijo, Director, Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies, OAU; Dr. Stephen Oluwatobi, Board Chair, Hebron Startup Lab at Covenant University; Dr. Mrs Erigbe Patience Ajirioghene, Mountaintop University, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and General Studies, Mountain Top University.

Other key speakers are Lanre Ogungbe, CEO IdentityPass; Johnny Enagwolor, Co-founder Treepz; Ola Adio, Co-founder & CEO, InnStrat; Bola Lawal, Co-founder & CEO, ScholarX; Olivia Onyemaobi, CEO PadUp Creations and Ifeanyi Ossai, Founder & CEO of CribMD.

In his comment, the Programme Director of NIS, Mr. Tony Ajah, said “This year’s Summit is going to be unique. Apart from keynote presentations, panel discussion and innovation showcase, we are introducing the Nigeria Innovations Experience Talks (NiX Talks), which is expert insights On Emerging Technologies, Interviews, and new technologies unveiling”.

“There is also the Nigeria Innovation Awards 2021, where we will recognize companies, organisations, institutions, and innovators that have embraced innovation to move Nigeria forward through their products and services”, he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.