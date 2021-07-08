The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in conjunction with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) has held an annual workshop for Nigerian judges to sensitise and familiarise them with the dynamics of emerging technologies and how they impact on the judiciary system of the nation.

The event titled “Adjudicating in a Fast Paced World of Technology and Digital Presence” was held Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Delivering the key note address, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad said the telecommunications sector had experienced a significant increase in the number of service providers which made the sector more competitive and prone to abuses. He noted that some of the risks to consumers had resulted in a number of disputes and challenges which invariably ended up in courts and therefore needed competent Judges who were well equipped and abreast with the current trends of the system to handle such cases.

“The growing need for consumer protection in this sector is increasingly becoming complex for courts and the regulator in the converged setting of today, which includes e-commerce, e-payment and e-banking, all creating a major challenge in the sector.

“This forum will further equip judicial officers with the legal and technical skills required for adjusting disputes in this special area of the law and in so doing, keep them abreast with global best practices” Muhammad said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.