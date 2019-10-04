Nigerians from all walks of life have commended the Globacom for its life-transforming consumer promotion tagged “Recharge and Win Big”, “My Own Don Beta,” launched in Lagos yesterday .

One of the special guests at the launch of the promo, Deputy Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Nkiru Onuzulu, who described Globacom as a credible brand, assured Nigerians of the credibility of the Glo promo, adding that “NLRC is here because we have given approval to Glo and that means due process has been followed. We will ensure that everything promised will be delivered.”

Also speaking, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Director, Consumer Affairs, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam said “Globacom has complied with the terms and conditions for the promo. This promo is a powerful empowerment tool. Imagine if a woman in the village wins the industrial sewing machine. We sincerely appreciate Glo and expect that other telecommunications organisations would emulate them to give back to subscribers in line with our slogan that the subscriber is king.”

From the University of Lagos, the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, congratulated Globacom for the promo which he described as a poverty alleviation gesture. The excited Dean said “Up Glo! Coming from the university and knowing the depth of poverty in the society, we appreciate the promo. On behalf of the 55,000 UNILAG students, we will give support to the promo and publicise it on campus”.

Meanwhile, ex Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, expressed delight for having attended the launch of the promo, adding that “as a Delta/Igbo businessman, I am seeing a lot of business opportunities. I can only say thank you to Glo.”

This was even as the President-General of the Nigerian Football Supporters, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, testified that Globacom has been supporting the Club for over 15 years.

Welcoming guests, Globacom Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, David Maji, said the items to be won in the promo include tricycles, popularly called Keke, industrial sewing machines, grinding mills, and generators.

He disclosed that “My Own Don Beta” promo is open to all new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers, having been flagged off on October 3, 2019.

On how to participate in the promo, Maji explained that all a prepaid subscriber needs to do was to recharge with a total of N200 daily either in one recharge or cumulative recharges. “The more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, the higher chances of winning”, he added.