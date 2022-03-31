From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has organised a one-day sensitisation seminar for physically challenged persons in Bauchi State on their rights and access to mobile phone network and cybercrimes.

The Zonal Controller, Kano Office, Alh Shuaibu Suwadi, pointed out that the Commission had discovered that physically challenged persons face lots of challenges in terms of access to mobile network.

Suwadi said such challenges could make the physically challenged fall victim of cybercrimes hence the need to sensitize them.

He who spoke during the seminar held at Multi Purpose Indoors Sports Complex on Thursday, saying that the workshop was to educate physically challenged persons them to know how to report any challenge in the course of using their mobile phones.

The zonal controller, who was represented by Manager Protocol, Muhammad Dawawu, said the NCC is a federal government body responsible for regulating the telecom service offers and Basic Rights of Consumers.

Suwadi said the Commission has the mandate to help consumers including the physically challenged to understand their rights as stakeholders in the telecommunication industry.

He added that NCC is mandated to ensure that all consumers in Nigeria were well informed, protected and satisfied.

He said protecting consumers right gives them avenues to seek redress when their right is infringed by mobile companies.

“Consumers have the right to be informed, right to safety, right to choose, right to be heard, right to privacy, right to timely installation and repair service, right of timely responsive repair and service, right to timely and responsive customer service, right to quality service among others,” he said.

One of the participants Umar Garba, thanked the NCC for organizing the sensitization workshop.

Garba, appealed to the government to create more empowerment programmes for physically challenged persons to make them self reliant.

Our correspondent reports that the participants were drawn from different parts of the state and include the blind, cripple, deaf and dump among others physically challenged