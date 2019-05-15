As preparations for the International Girls in ICT Day celebration advance, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has agreed to be part of the campaign being organised by eBusiness Life Communication Limited in Nigeria.

Also, sectorial ICT firms, Systemspecs, VDT Communication, Vodacom Business Nigeria and Access Bank have signed on to be part of the forthcoming eighth edition of the campaign, powered by eBusiness Life, publishers of eBusiness Life Magazine, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, with the theme “Expand Horizons Changing Attitudes: An ICT Skilled GirlForce,” which is scheduled to hold in Lagos tomorrow, is part of a global campaign to encourage young girls to delve into ICT as a profession and contribute their quota to the growth of the industry in Nigeria while also actualising self-development.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative launched through ITU Resolution 70 based on the idea of creating a global environment that will empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the ﬁeld of information and communication technology.

In the past seven years, eBusiness Life had organised the event annually in Nigeria, gathering young girls from different schools to educate them on the opportunities inherent in professions in ICT, and providing a platform for organisations to synergise on complementary ways to further the cause. Also, the girls had been made to go through hands-on training in various aspects of ICT and facility visits to ICT companies to get a first-hand experience of the intricacies of ICT firms.

Systemspecs, with its flagship solution, Remita, has been able to transform the e-payment arena in Nigeria, becoming a top choice for remittance of funds in the private and public sectors of the economy. The company’s support for the campaign is hinged on its belief in global competitiveness through manpower development.

VDT Communications, which operates a modular trainee engineering programme through which it trains engineering graduates annually, says in training young Nigerians it aims to increase their employability in the industry, especially young girls. The company has consistently partnered with the organisers on the campaign.

Vodacom Business Nigeria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group and leading pan-African corporate connectivity and telecommunications provider that has brought affordable and reliable connectivity to Africa since 1992.