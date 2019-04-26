In a bid to strengthen copyright regulations and guarantee adequate reward for copyright owners and users across the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has entered into partnership with MTN Nigeria.

This was revealed recently at a consultative meeting between the NCC DG, Mr. John Asein and a delegation of MTN led by its General Manager, Commercial Legal Corporate Services Division, Mrs. Ifeoma Utah.

Accompanied by MTN’s Manager, Regulatory Government, Mr. Anas Galadima and Legal Advisor, Mr. Chukwukaelo Ajuluchukwu, the MTN Divisional General Manager stated that the MTN was interested in exploring a partnership aimed at ensuring that the Commission achieves its statutory mandates, most especially in the implementation of regulations that would protect all stakeholders in the copyright system.

Utah, while congratulating Asein on his recent appointment, underscored that the collaboration of MTN with the Commission would be on a long-term basis. She stressed the need for periodic Intellectual Property (IP) updates and awareness trainings for critical sectors, including the Bar and the Bench, assuring the Commission of MTN’s collaboration in achieving this.

Responding, Asein underscored the Commission’s commitment to promoting the policy of the Federal Government on the ease of doing business, especially with a view to ensuring sustainable growth and development of the creative industries.

He added that the Commission would create an environment conducive for all players in the copyright space to grow their business profitably within the ambit of the copyright law and regulations. To this end, he hinted that the Commission was developing an institutional framework to provide alternative disputes resolution (ADR) services to stakeholders to engender a win-win situation for copyright owners and users.