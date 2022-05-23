From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to guarantee data privacy and cyber safety, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is collaborating with the Attorneys General Alliance Africa (AGA | Africa) to create a standardised cyber insurance policy on Internet governance that will lead to a decrease in cybercrime in the country.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Prof Umar Danbatta disclosed this at a two-day Symposium on Internet Governance and Safeguarding the Cyberspace held in Abuja on Monday.

Danbatta said the Internet with all its opportunities has created a complex and dynamic cyberspace. He said there was therefore the need to prevent malicious actors and to reinforce protective facilities to curb threats to cybersecurity.

He expressed hopes that at the end, the Symposium would deliver how robust cybersecurity strategies, policies and laws

can strengthen security and operational resilience for government and for businesses in the struggle for digital transformation in the country.

According to him, “The common adoption and use of internet protocols has unified the world of Information and Communications like never before as we watched millions of digital devices and massive amounts of data, software applications, and electronic services become compatible and interoperable. By this development, the Internet has created a new environment, a complex and dynamic cyberspace. As we learn to live our lives in this cyberspace, there is the concomitant need to avert malicious actors and tobolster defensive capabilities that ward off threats to cybersecurity.

“This calls for holistic engagement of all stakeholders including government and regulators, law enforcement agents and advocacy groups, the private sector and individual members of the public.

Any country looking for growth and a competitive edge must use digital technologies, in multiple areas to drive efficiency. But the key to success is having a strategic approach. Risk management, security and good project management of any investment in digitalization/digital transformation must be properly considered if the benefits are to be realized.

Speaking further, the NCC boss said “Effective digitalization isn’t just about changing systems. We must change the culture and working habits of all relevant personnel. They must understand that these new processes bring different ways of working, new training requirements, and crucially, new risks.

“Distinguished participants, colleagues, resource persons here present, Nigeria awaits the outcome of this symposium especially towards interrogating our cybersecurity and internet governance strategy. We desire to fortify security and operational resilience for government and for businesses as they move forward in this digital transformation. Quite simply, we believe that robust cybersecurity strategies, policies and laws will make Nigeria more resilient and we rely on you to formulate the “how”.

Also speaking, AGA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Blake outlined the guidelines needed to accelerate institutional capacity to combat cybercrime, as well as providing effective justice delivery.

Blake, who was represented by Anthony Idigbe, said it was expected that the outcome of the two- day workshop will provide effective strategies to curb transnational crime using necessary legal instruments.

“I wish to say that discussions, training and conversations on cyber security can never be too much. Technology is now at the center of operations in commerce, trade, healthcare, transport, Communications and life itself. AGA Africa can testify to it. When the lockdown occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, AGA quickly leveraged and used Cyberspace and the internet to continue to provide services. All its programs became virtual. We are happy that today, we are having this particular training in person. Cyber insecurity is no respecter of borders. It is something that goes across borders and therefore, the need for collaboration such as the one we are having today. So we need to continue to examine and re-examine the role of internet governance against the cyber security challenges in creating a safe cyberspace,” he stated.