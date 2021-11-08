A third quarter report released recently by the regulatory body for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), revealed that mobile network operator, Globacom, continues to lead in new voice and internet subscriber acquisition for the period under review.

The report says Glo got 86 per cent of the quarter-on-quarter growth recorded in voice subscriber growth in the country with 2,804,450 new subscribers expanding its active customer base to 52,934,990 at the end of September, 2021.

Globacom had the most growth in new internet users’ growth, accounting for 68 per cent of the total growth which came to 1,497,139 subscribers with 38,902,243 internet users against 37,875,966 in Q2.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Airtel came second with 369,842 new subscribers with 9mobile recording 75,341 new subscribers. MTN, however, disappeared from the gainers’ chart as it lost 4,266 existing subscribers in the quarter.

Airtel finished Q3 with 36,706,811 data subscribers as against 36,235,905 in Q2. Both MTN and 9mobile lost grounds in internet subscribers, with MTN losing 1,182,649 and 9mobile losing 206,768 subscribers. This brought their data user numbers to 58,412,242 from 59,594,891 and 5,901,383 from 6,108,151 in quarter 2 respectively.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Globacom’s growth is attributable to the unlimited satisfaction that its subscribers enjoy on the network which has in its kitty, many innovative products and services.

For instance, the recent unveiling of its customer-centric tariff plan, Berekete Plus Plus and the exciting customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, puts the company at the forefront making subscribers to be more amenable to doing business with the network.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .