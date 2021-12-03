By Chinenye Anuforo and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Thursday , said it has approved three telecoms companies that have qualified as bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.

The three approved bidders are: MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

A statement by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Adinde, in Abuja, NCC explained that the qualified bidders have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM).

“Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the main auction as well as in the mandatory mock auction process, which will come as a precursor to the main auction.

“The Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction. The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the Main Auction will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and at the same time,” Adinde said.

