Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, raised the alarm over the spate of cybercrimes in the country, stressing that all hands must be on deck to put an end to it.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stated this at the 106th edition of consumer outreach programme held in Benin City.

“Consequently, in line with our mandate to continuously educate and enlighten the consumers on industry issues, the theme of this event: Mitigating Effects of Cybercrimes: The Roles of Telecom Consumers, has been carefully chosen in order to sensitise telecoms consumers on the rising wave of cybercrime in its various forms, the dangers it poses and the role which telecoms consumers are expected to play in reducing the impacts of cybercrimes on them”, he said.

Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, who spoke on behalf Danbatta, said the commission, having realised that liberalisation of the telecoms industry is leading to an unprecedented increase in the usage of Internet-based solutions and services, further initiated a process of establishing an Internet industry code of practice for Internet service providers in the country.

He explained that the Internet code is a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers as well as addressing issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection, among others.

He said while the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our Internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role.

“Let me emphasise at this juncture that, while the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our Internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role. Thus, the need for you all to take this meeting seriously as we educate you on what your roles should be in minimising the effect of cybercrime”, he said.