Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to bridge the huge gap between existing and planned fibre infrastructure to increase broadband penetration in the country.

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, stated this at the 10th edition of eWorld Forum held in Lagos.

The conference, organised by Ajomedia Limited, was themed: “Roadmap to Broadband Everywhere”.

Danbatta, who was represented by Oluwatoyin Asaju, Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, said that it has set up strategy to ensure access to pervasive broadband through an Open Access Model in line with National Broadband Plan.

He noted that this is in line with the commission’s doggedness in ensuring that the lacuna between existing and planned fibre infrastructure in Nigeria is narrowed.

He added that the deployment of Optic Fibre transmission network was adopted in the Open Access Model to bridge the current digital gap and deliver fast and reliable broadband services to households and businesses.

He stated that adequate broadband has been globally acknowledged as the foundation for transformation to a knowledge-based economy.

According to him, “the World Bank has found that a 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration in developing countries results in a commensurable increase of 1.38 per cent in GDP.

“It has also been proven that for every 10 per cent increase in broadband (BB) penetration, a commensurate increase in employment of 2-3 per cent is achieved. Productivity also increases to between 5-10 per cent with a 10 per cent increase in BB penetration.

“So it is almost impossible to equate any other modern technological tool with BB because of its inherent potential to address issues relating to sustainable development and simultaneously facilitate socio-economic development, while instigating transformative change in all the sectors of the economy.”