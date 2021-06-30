Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer (EVC/CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that the commission will continue to strengthen its various commitments aimed at providing capacity-building opportunities in various institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

This is even as the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional bodies in the engineering field in the country, has presented an award to the NCC for its support of the activities of the academy towards enhancing economic development.

The EVC, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NAE 2021 Academy Technology Dinner/Lecture in Lagos, noted that the commission, in a bid to provide opportunities for Nigerian students, has played several roles in science, technology, engineering and maths in the country.

He said that the NCC’s aim of providing capacity-building opportunities in these institutions was geared towards boosting the economy.

The chief telecom regulator, while speaking on the telecom network (services) in the country, stressed that Nigerians deserved pervasive telecommunication services in every part of the country. According to him, no part of the country should be denied access to telecoms services.

He added that the commission would continue to monitor and enforce the key performance indicators (KPIs) issued to the telecoms operators as a measure of ensuring better quality of service (QoS) and reducing ‘drop calls.’

He disclosed that the NCC had the capacity to monitor the KPIs across the country, saying that in a situation where the mobile network operators in the provision of service fall short of the accepted standard of QoS, the commission always draws their attention to the KPIs but that sanction is the last option the regulator can opt for against the operators.

He also said that in under-served areas, the QoS was expected to be poor and that the NCC was mindful of the situations in those areas that are under-served and lack economic viability.

On the award, the EVC said NCC was delighted to have been recognised for the modest contribution to the activities of the Academy and to the advancement of the nation’s economic development.

“On behalf of the board, management and the entire staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission, I wish to express our appreciation to the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. We see this gesture as an acknowledgement of the little efforts we are making towards the progress of the NAE,” he said.

President of NAE, Engr. Alex Ogedengbe, further appreciated the Commission for it’s consistency in supporting the Academy, especially since the coming on board of Prof. Danbatta as the country’s Chief telecoms regulator.

He thanked the NCC Management for supporting the objectives of the NAE, which he said, are “To promote excellence in and the advancement of science, engineering, technology and innovation for the development of the economy and humanity.”

According to him, the NAE also facilitates dissemination and exchange of ideas among members and other similar bodies and establishments.

