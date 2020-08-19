In spite of the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Communications Commission has demonstrated its commitment to tackle consumer-centric issues in the telecom eco-system, as it hosted the second quarter meeting of Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), the first virtual meeting of the forum.

At the meeting, anchored from the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja, the NCC reiterated its commitment to increase its partnership with consumer rights advocacy groups in the sector to expand the sphere of consumer education through timely, accurate and adequate information sharing to enhance the level of education of the average telecom consumer.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive (EVC/CE) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke through the Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, said the Commission is working consciously and appropriately to ensure that continuous and informed conversations take place among all stakeholders in the industry on all matters, particularly as it affects telecom consumers, who are the lifeblood of the sector.