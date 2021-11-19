From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The National communication Commission has sensitised students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on their rights as subscribers to network providers in the country.

The event which was held on Friday at Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN, tagged: “Telecom Consumer Rights Awareness: The Role of Students,” also had students educated on consumer protection, SIM registration, SIM-NIN linkage, cybersecurity and how to be safe online among other things.

Mr. Efosa Idehen, Director Consumer Affairs Bureau NCC said that the commission was in UNN to sensitize and ensure that students understand their right as telecom consumers and understand how to resolve their problems with their network providers.

According to him, “this programme is the third edition of NCC telecommunication campus conversation targeted at sensitising students of tertiary institutions in the country on their rights as subscribers of telecom.

“It is our hope that after the sensitization programme students would be well informed, educated and protected as telecommunication consumers as well know their rights and obligations and would be able to solve their problems with their network providers.

“Our presentations today will further educate you on what you need to know about the role NCC is playing in telecom consumer protection as wel as other consumer-centric initiatives and activities designed for the benefit of consumers in Nigeria,” he said.

In her welcome address, Mistura Aruna, Head, Consumer Information and Education Unit, NCC said that the Telecom Campus Conversation Forum is one of the various consumer-center initiatives of NCC targeted at creating awareness for students of tertiary institution on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers.

“One of the aims of this initiative is to sensitize students on several measures which have been put in place for the purpose of consumer protection and empowerment.

“UNN was selected by the commission from the third edition of the programme because it is the first indigenous and autonomous university bin Nigeria.

“The university motto ‘to restore the dignity of man’ adequately reflects the mind of the commission as consumer protection, information and Education is pivotal on the commission’s mandate,” she said.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof Eze Okonkwo, the Dean of Post-Graduate Studies UNN while declaring the event open commended the commission for choosing the university for the programme.

He urged the commission to make a special data platform for university students so that it will enhance learning and reduce cost of internet roaming.

Mr. Stephen Ani, the Student Union President, UNN in his remark thanks the NCC for choosing UNN as the university for the 3rd edition of the campus conversation. He added that NCC presence in UNN will help improve network challenges the students are facing with their various network provider.

