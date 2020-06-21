The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to unveil a five-year 2020 to 2024 Strategic Management Plan (SMP), scheduled to hold on June 23.

Dr Henry Nkemadu, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said that the plan was in line with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector.

It explained that the SMP unveiling would leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP), 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps.

According to the statement, it will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

The SMP, which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board is a visioning document for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of the Commission’s goals and objectives in the next five 5 years.

It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department, which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.”

It noted that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, would unveil and launch the NCCs SMP supported by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event will highlight the unveiling of SMP, upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and unveiling the face of the NCC Strategy amongst others. (NAN)