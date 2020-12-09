By Chinenye Anuforo and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Following the recent reports of sales of improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to immediately halt the sale of new SIM cards to allow an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

This was disclosed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on Wednesday. He said in a statement that it was very necessary for operators to comply with the auditing process until the exercise is concluded.

The statement disclosed that it was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who directed the NCC to embark on an audit of the database. It, however, noted that an exemption might be granted following approval from the Federal Government through the commission.

NCC warned that non-compliance with the directive would be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license. The regulator said the audit would help to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise.

The director explained that the objective of the audit exercise was to ensure compliance to set quality standards and requirements by mobile network operators.

He said the directive became necessary in view of the preponderance of pre-registered SIMs with the attendant security implications associated with the use of same to facilitate criminal activities.