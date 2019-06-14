Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has plans to boost local content with further development of the tech ecosystem in the country.

The Commission disclosed this at the Emerging Technologies and Innovation Forum in Lagos, with the theme, Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem: Imperative for improving Local Content.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that, whereas Mobile Network Operators (MNO) have developed infrastructure to support voice services and access to data, it has become expedient for them to unlock new services and sources of value generation and revenue streams in their operations.

He added: “It has therefore become necessary to innovate on how to access segments of the consumer wallets not presently allocated to communication by providing solutions to consumer needs in other vertical areas of education, health, government services, etc., made available through telecoms network infrastructure. We have to be innovative to make different aspects of our lives work.”