By Chinenye Anuforo

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta will set the tone as the keynote speaker at the upcoming second edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 29th of November 2022 at CITIHeight Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The event organised by Business Remarks which is themed “Creating Awareness and Ensuring Sustainability of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Nigeria’s 5G Ecosystem” seeks to address the growth opportunities, hurdles and how these present realities will shape the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

Recall the Nigeria telecom regulator, NCC has announced that the commission is ready to license Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in the country as part of an effort to ensure the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.

Speaking about the event, the convener of the forum and Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju stated that “up until recently, MVNO penetration across Africa has been relatively slower than the rest of the world.

However, COVID-19 pandemic has created more opportunities for MVNOs to position themselves as competitors within this market.

“The increasing number of mobile subscribers, technological advancements, and demand for connectivity has also played an important role while creating a significant opportunity for MVNOs to thrive in the sector,” she stated.

According to Adroit Market Research, the MVNO market will reach USD 112.0 billion by 2025 due to this growth, although the market in the United States is considered mature and developed, Europe is the region that stands out the most in the results, since it accounts for 60% of the total existing MVNOs.

It is also believed that the world of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) is facing another wave of change as evolving competition and demand along with technology advancements bring new opportunities and challenges for MVNOs and their mobile network operator (MNO) hosts.

Speaking further, the organizer noted that this edition will assemble Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), telecoms infrastructure providers, internet service providers, the Association of Licensed Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), 4G and 5G specialists, Experts and Consultants and other telecom industry stakeholders.