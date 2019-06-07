The Nigerian Communications Commission is set for its maiden edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation forum which will hold at Tayo Aderinokun Hall by Unilag Guest House University of Lagos, from June 10-11 2019.

The Forum’s theme: “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” according to the initiator- the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) – is in line with the Commission’s commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for NCC to bring together key players/actors in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework/strategy that could further develop the sector, thereby serving as a catalyst for improving local content in ICT/Telecommunication sector.

The collaborative stakeholder’s meeting is a two-day event. The first day is to identify the gaps in the ICT/Telecoms sector, and further strengthen the collaboration between stakeholders and the Commission. The second day will have a breakout session to discuss possible solution to the identified gaps.