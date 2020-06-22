Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to unveil a five year (2020-2024) Strategic Management Plan (SMP) with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector.

The commission made this known through a press statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, announcing that the SMP will be unveiled on Tuesday the 23rd of June. It further explained that the SMP will leverage the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps.

NCC said: “It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

“Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analyzing and assessment of the Commissions goals and objectives in the next five (5) years.

“It will be resident in the Corporate Planning ,Strategy And Risk Management Department which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.

NCC further revealed that the SMP will be launched by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, supported by the Chairman of the Board of NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande and the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.

“The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof.Umar Garba Danbatta has since extended invitations to all the Heads of Parastatals under the Ministry and all Stakeholders to virtually witness the once in five years launch that is expected to move the sector to the next level especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers,” NCC stated.

The event is set to hold in the Boardroom of the Commission by 10am on Tuesday and it will highlight the Unveiling of the SMP, Uploading of the SMP on the NCC Website and; Unveiling the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.