In line with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will on Tuesday June 23,2020 unveil a five – year (2020-2024) Strategic Management Plan(SMP). The SMP which will be unveiled that day will leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps. It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of the Commission’s goals and objectives in the next five (5) years. It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will unveil and launch the NCC SMP 2020 – 2024 supported by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.