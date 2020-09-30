Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it has said it will possibly lift the suspension of the STG pending the conclusion of ongoing review process of the Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG). The telecom regulator which disclosed this in a press statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the decision which will reverse the suspension of the STG, taken by the Board of NCC at its 96th Board Meeting held on May 18, 2020.

NCC noted that it’s Board was satisfied that, given the stage of the consultation, it was possible to lift the suspension of the STG pending the conclusion of the review.

Accordingly, the Commission disclosed that its Board resolved that when the suspension is lifted, the relevant stakeholders will continue to operate the STG ,while a new/revised STG is finalised in consultation with the industry.