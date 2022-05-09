The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the process of conducting a study to assess the current level of competition in the collocation and infrastructure sharing (CIS) segment of the Nigerian telecommunications sector. Seventy-eight licensees are currently operating in that market segment. The study is to enable the Commission to have insightful and evidenced-based facts to glean the dynamics at play and ensure the continuous growth of the CIS segment of the telecom market. The NCC takes this issue as priority in view of the critical role played by the collocation and infrastructure sharing segment of the telecom ecosystem in ensuring robust services.

Already, the Commission has engaged the services of Messrs. Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC), a globally renowned consulting firm, to conduct the study on its behalf, in exercise of NCC’s regulatory functions as provided in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003. The study is expected to be concluded between April and July, 2022.

Speaking at the NCC’s stakeholders’ forum recently organised in Lagos on the commencement of the study, the Director, Policy, Competition and Economy Analysis (PCEA) at NCC, Yetunde Akinloye, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the forum was organised to intimate operators in the CIS segment of the telecom market on the study.

