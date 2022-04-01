The Computer Security Incidents Response Team (CSIRT) set up by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the telecoms sector, has discovered two new separate cyber threats targeting Windows Platforms and a particular kind of routers respectively.

The discoveries were made known in two separate advisories released by the cyber-space protection team earlier this week. The first cyber threat is a ransomware known as ‘Lokilocker’, which is capable of wiping data from all version of Windows systems or platforms. It causes data loss, and denial of service (DoS), which reduces user’s productivity.

Lokilocker is a relatively new ransomware that has been discovered by security researchers and belonging to the ransomware family. Lokilocker operates by encrypting user files and rendering the compromised system useless if the victim does not pay the demanded ransom in time.

To hide the malicious activity, the ransomware displays a fake window update screen, cancels specific processes and services and completely disables the task manager, windows error reporting, machine firewall and windows defender of the compromised system.

Sadly, it also has in-built processes that prevent data recovery as it deletes backup files, shadow copies and removes system restore points. It also overwrites the user login note and modifies original equipment manufacturer (OEM) information in the registry of the compromised system.