From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

To deepen consumer awareness among the learned, the Nigerian Communications Commision (NCC) on Wednesday inaugurated a telecom campus conversation forum for Nigerian universities, using the University of Abuja as a launch pad.

The Commission explained that the new scheme was aimed at creating awareness among students in tertiary institutions on their Rights and Obligations as telecom Consumers as well as sensitising them on several initiative programs that have been provided for the purpose of consumer protection and empowerment.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the forum at the University of Abuja, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mr Efosa Idehen, who gave an insight on the forum, pointed out two key areas.

He said the major areas of the forum were consumer affairs bureau mandate and the platforms of consumer education were the various consumer centric initiatives.

He said “we have several platforms for carrying out consumer education to ensure that consumers are well informed and adopt the use of various mediums to pass the message across to consumers.

“We have social media platforms like Facebook,LinkedIn, Instagram and twitter for consumer enlightenment and complaint management”, he said.

He listed some of the Commission’s initiatives to include: Emergency Toll-free Number 112; the NCC Consumer Complaint Toll-Free Number 622; the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Short Code 2442, the Regulation on Forceful Subscription and measures put in place to check cases of pre-registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Earlier , the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs, NCC , Hafsat Lawal, explained that the event would introduce students to all the initiatives of the NCC as regards to Consumer Protection, SIMs Registration, SIM – NIN linkage, Cyber-security and how to protect online amongst other things.

“It is our hope that today’s sensitization will encourage all of you to be more informed, educated and protected as a telecom consumer and will inspire you as – students to amplify the voice of the Commission by informing telecom consumers of their rights and obligations.

“Our presentations today will educate you on all that you need to know about the role NCC is playing in telecom Consumer protection as well as other consumer centric initiatives and activities designed for the benefit of Consumers.” Lawal said.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, who was represented by, Head of Department, Electrical Electronic Department, Dr Evans Ashigwu, expressed gratitude to the NCC for choosing the University to launch its maiden edition of Telecom Consumer Campus Conversation in Nigeria.

Also, the President of the Student Union Government, SUG, Yusuf Dauda, thanked the Commission for sensitising students on their Rights and Obligations as telecom Consumers and vowed to extend the sensitization to others.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.