Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

The Nigerian Communication Commission NCC has warned internet users to beware of cyber criminals otherwise known as Yahoo Boys so as not to fall victims of their nefarious activities.

This call was contained in a lead paper presented by the Consumer advocacy Group of the Commission at their 110th edition of consumer outreach programme organized in Umuanhia, Abia State capital.

With the theme: “Mitigating the effects of Cyber crimes; Roles of Telecom Consumers”, the presenter of the paper, Mr Abdulazeez Jide, said Cyber crime was used by some dishonest individuals to carry out criminal, wrongful and illegal activities to harm , defraud or cause psychological discomfort to legitimate internet users.

He revealed that the strategy of the criminals, usually referred to as “Yahoo Boys”, was to prey on individuals and organizations that fail to put adequate anti-cyber crime measures in place and attack them on social media, websites, where online transactions were carried out , using their credits, debit cards , among others.

He warned consumers to beware that cyber crime could emanate from any part of the world as long as the devices are connected to internet.