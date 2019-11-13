Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecoms consumers on activities of cyber criminals stating that cybercrime/electronic fraud was one of the issues affecting the consumers and telecommunications industry.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman (EVC), NCC stated this at the just concluded 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

He said that the NCC is keen on helping to protect the consumers from being victims of cybercrime and e-fraud stressing that the Commission had advised all consumers not to open emails that are not familiar to them, never to post personal identification information online or save their password online.

Danbatta who was represented at the NCC Day by Ismail Adedigba, head of Information and Reference Unit, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, said, “Note also that your Bank will never ask you your personal detail via internet. In the event of any unfortunate circumstance please contact your bankers immediately to freeze your account and also inform your mobile service provider for further actions”, he noted .

He said that participation in the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair provided another opportunity for the commission to interact with telecommunications consumers.

According to him, such interaction will enable NCC gain more insight into consumers’ perspective toward protecting them from less than satisfactory practices by the service providers.

‘’The commission has created a Toll-Free Number 622, as a second-level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers to escalate unresolved issues by their service providers to the commission for effective resolutions.

‘’The toll free number can be reached daily between 8am to 8pm, except on Sundays and national public holidays.

‘’As a telecom consumer, you deserve the right to get value for your investment and NCC as the regulator has devised ways to lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the services provided by your operator.

‘’The commission will apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider,’’ he said.

Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, in her remark recalled that the participation of the Commission affords it the opportunity to present NCC’s activities aimed at improving consumer experience of telecoms services to participants.

She noted that NCC will always ensure service availability, accessibility and affordability to consumers, be it individuals or corporates, who are increasingly depending on ICT/telecoms to conduct personal and business activities on daily basis.

Onwuegbuchulam who represented by, Henry Ojiokpota, Lagos Zonal Controller, NCC, said: “the important role of telecoms services and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), at large, in enhancing businesses, creating new business line, driving innovation and accelerating value addition is inherent in the overarching thematic focus of the Fair which is “Our Brand Promise-Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”.

she noted that the theme of the Trade Fair is at the centre of connecting businesses through telecoms infrastructure development initiatives to improve business efficiency and effectiveness for growth.

Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), said that the NCC Day was one of the greatest time of visitors to the fair because of the impact of telecoms on the daily life of Nigerians.

He said that the LCCI as organisers of the fair is always excited to receive the NCC at the traditional day for exhibitors, which the NCC has always taken part of across all other fairs in the country.

He noted that the 2019 Lagos Trade Fair was specially packaged for the interest of government agencies whose activities have direct impact on the life of the people.