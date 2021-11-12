The National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Illicit Weapons (NCCSALW), has called for partnership with the Nigerian Army to take control of surrendered weapons from repentant insurgents and those captured from bandits and other criminal elements to reduce its work load.

The centre added that it has concluded plans to compile all illicit and illegal weapons seized from criminal elements including insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers for destruction.

Coordinator, Major General Mohammad Dikko (rtd), told the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, in Abuja, that the centre was working with relevant stakeholders to institutionalize small arms and light weapons control at all levels with a view to having a centralized data base: “Once we have these small arms and illicit weapons out of the society, our security challenges will be reduced.

“Consequently, all issues relating to stockpile management of all arms and ammunition have to be centralized through a central data base. In this regard, we are educating all arms bearing security agencies on the measures towards achieving this objective.

“Of all the stakeholders, we have identified in the process of tackling control of small and illicit arms, the Nigerian Army is at the vanguard because this matter is a collective responsibility. But there is need to identify the catalysts of this problem.

“In recent times, society is awash with illicit and small arms. These arms are the causes of insecurity affecting the economy, growth, peace and stability. And if not checked, the nation will be affected negatively.

“The centre’s focus has changed from superficial work, to ensure that illicit and small arms are taken away from the society. There is a new dimension at ECOWAS level for instance that seeks to bring all aspect of illicit arms control organs into one umbrella.”

Yahaya responded: “Whether kidnapping, armed robbery, they are all from small arms and illicit weapons. It is from there that they graduate and they go into higher arms for insurgency and banditry.

“Once you have small arms and illicit weapons in the hands of people especially with our people like those facing unemployment, agitation among others, those in flows become worrisome to us.”

House committee lauds Army Women Corps over patrol of Abuja-Kaduna road, others

House Committee on Army has commended personnel of the Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), for providing timely and actionable intelligence to contain the insecurity challenges in the country. The committee lauded the deployment of female personnel in the fights against armed banditry in the country, specifically the 1 Women Special Operational Battalion deployed to man the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway.

Committee chairman, Abdulrazak Namdas, with members on an oversight visit to the Corps Headquarters, Giri, Abuja, promised gender inclusion in the next budgetary allocations to enhance operations of the corps. He said this would sustain government’s effort in tackling internal security challenges and the need to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Corps Commander, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, pledged NAWC determination to accomplish any assigned task in realizing the mandate and the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), “to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“Any act of misconduct by troops shall be dealt with decisively if investigated to be true. NAWC has participated in several exercises including Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Hadarin Daji, Exercise Crocodile Smile and Python Dance in support of civil authority.”

Theatre commander presents tools to Borno school pupils

Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa, has presented materials to pupils of nursery, primary and secondary schools in Maiduguri, Borno State, to support and encourage the development of education in the North East zone.

He said the materials would enhance the non-kinetic aspect of the fight against insurgency in the North East. He urged the children to remain focus and optimistic towards actualising their dreams. He pledged support to developmental programmes and activities of the schools.

Acting Director, Div Education Services, Colonel Abdulmumini Ahmed, said students performances in external examinations were highly commendable and promised that they would do more having been supported by the TC.

The materials included 957 customized school bags, textbooks, exercise books and cash were presented at Command Secondary School, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The 10 beneficiary schools were Command Day Science Secondary School; Command Day Secondary School, Maimalari Cantonment; Command Day Science Secondary School, Girls, Miringa; Command Secondary School Buratai; Command Day Secondary, Biu; Command Day Secondary School, Maiduguri; Army Junior Secondary School, Maimalari; Army Children Schools 1 and 2, Maimalari Cantonment and NAOWA Nursery and Primary School. benefited from the exercise.

Workshop for military spokespersons on conflict sensitive communication

Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has organised a capacity building workshop on conflict-sensitive communication and strategic media relations for public relations and information officers in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Dajiru Sanda, said the workshop was aimed at further expanding the knowledge base of the officers:

“The theme: ‘Proactive Conflict Sensitive Communication and Defence Information: Emerging Issues and Strategies in Media Relations’, is designed to broaden the horizon of officers on the evolving techniques and strategies in media relations geared towards positive defence information management.

“The workshop is critical in the resolve to ensure that public relations and information officers are able to meet up with current and future realities of defence information management. Military spokespersons must be well trained and proactive in the management of public information and communication during conflict and peacetime within the ambits of acceptable global standards.

“It is my belief that this workshop will equally facilitate the advancement of a proactive and responsive approach that would bring about the much-needed harmonisation of media relations strategy and communication management in our armed forces.

“I implore our military spokespersons to continue to leverage on the various communication techniques and platforms to effectively tell the story of the Nigerian armed forces in a bid to elevate the trust and confidence of the civilian populace.

“This will help in deterring current and potential adversaries within and outside the shores of Nigeria as well as mitigate misinformation and disinformation on military operations.”

The facilitator, Charles Odenigbo, said the military must develop strategy to be able to proactively feed the public with timely and accurate information on its activities: “Inaccurate or lack of information could give room to speculations and fake news to thrive. It is dangerous for the country considering the current situation.”

He said the armed forces were currently confronting various challenges across the country, adding that the media needed to work with the military to give out the right news.

Commander, Guards Brigade, parleys media, assures FCT residents of safety

Commander, Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammed Takuti Usman, has met with defence correspondents in Abuja, to update them with the security situation in the nation’s capital and its environs. The parley took place at the Brigade Conference Hall, Aguyi-Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro Abuja.

It focused on the general security situations and recent happenings in the FCT and the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

He reassured residents of FCT of their safety, urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of being harassed by criminals.

He called on the media to remain committed to nation building and partner in progress by ensuring that reports disseminated to the public “are not only true but verified and confirmed as fake news may cause apprehension and do more harm than good.”

He urged Nigerians to support and trust the military by reporting timely release and actionable intelligence that would help the military and other security agencies to accomplish their assign tasks of effectively securing and defending the country.

Nigerian Army Polo Team wins El-Amin Cup

The Nigerian Army Polo team has won the prestigious El-Amin Cup at the just ended 2021 Kaduna International Polo Tournament. The team emerged champion after beating teams from Kaduna, Yola and Kano.

Army contingent was led by Major General MSA Aliyu, who is also chairman, Nigerian Army Polo Association (NAPS), with Colonel Yusuf Bello as the team captain.

Attendees at the weeklong fiesta included emirs of Kano, Katsina and Keffi.

