National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has notified Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu of its decision to establish zonal headquarters in the state.

NCCSALW National Coordinator, Major General Abba Dikko (retd), disclosed the decision when he led a delegation of the agency to the Government House, Enugu, on an official visit to Ugwuanyi.

The NCCSALW, which is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, serves as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

Established in May, 2021, the agency, replaced the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons as part of the restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen the regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW in the country.