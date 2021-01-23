The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,483 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 118,138.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,225,179 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.

The public health agency also confirmed additional five coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,490.

The NCDC said that the new infections were from 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Kaduna state reported the highest number of infections with 545 new cases, raising the tally of cases in the state to 7,176 and 56 deaths

The agency said that the FCT came second with 235 new infections, for a tally of 15,506 and 119 deaths.

In other states, it reported Plateau with 127, Nasarawa-80, Oyo-72, Delta-65, Rivers-64, Kano-46, Ogun-46, Bayelsa-30, Gombe-30, Abia-28, Osun-27, Edo-25, Ondo-14, Sokoto-12, Zamfara-10, Bauchi-eight Imo-five Jigawa-four, Ekiti-four, Borno-four and Niger-two.

The NCDC said: “On Thursday, we erroneously reported one new case, instead of three new cases for Zamfara State.”

“Friday’s report does not include data from Lagos State,” it said.

The public health institute noted that 504 people have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centers in the country.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.(NAN)