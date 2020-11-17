The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 157 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The centre made this known via its verified website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was an increase of five cases from the 152 reported on Nov. 15.

NAN reports that the country had tested 705,809 people since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on Feb. 27.

The NCDC said that the new cases were from nine states, pointing out that there was no Coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours.

It said that out of the 157 news infections, 97 were recorded in Lagos State; 37 in Oyo; nine in Kaduna State and three each in Balyesa, Edo and Ekiti.

Two each were recorded in Ondo and Osun and one in Plateau.

The public health agency said that the total number of fatalities had risen to 1,163, while 61,162 of the 65,305 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres, after testing negative.

It stated that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised Nigerians to take responsibility to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 by ensuring they take preventive measures.

“Ensure you wash your hands with soap and running water before going into a place of gathering. (NAN)