(Abujah Racheal, NAN)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday announced 410 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,895.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle, said four deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The agency said till date, 49, 895 cases had been confirmed, 37,051 cases discharged and 981 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The NCDC said that the new cases were recorded from 16 states of the federation with Lagos having the highest number.

“Lagos (210), FCT (45), Ondo (30), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Ogun (16), Oyo (13), Nasarawa (12), Bauchi (11), Enugu (10), Kwara (7), Kaduna (6), Anambra (4), Ebonyi (3), Abia (2), and Rivers (1),” it stated.

The health agency also said that COVID-19 could present as mild symptoms, making it difficult to differentiate from illnesses such as malaria.

“The only way to diagnosis is through testing. We advise Nigerians to self-report if they notice known symptoms,” it stated.

NCDC added that to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Nigerians must maintain physical distance and keep cleaning their hands.

It also advised people to keep away from big crowds and cover their mouth and nose when coughing.