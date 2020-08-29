Two hundred and fifty more Nigerians were confirmed to have contracted the dreaded corona-virus diseases on Saturday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

The announcement by the NCDC came in the wake of an announcement by Lagos state government that school will soon reopen across the state.

The new cases bring the country’s total number of cases at 53,727, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a late-night tweet.

Meanwhile, at least 41,314 cases of the virus have now been resolved in the country, while 1,011 have died.

Plateau state recorded the highest number of new cases (69) within the past 24 hours, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranking second (41).

Other states with new cases include Lagos-21, Delta-14, Kaduna-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Ekiti-11, Bauchi-9, Ogun-8, Edo-7, Oyo-7, Rivers-6, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Nasarawa-3, Ebonyi-2, Kwara-2, Gombe-1, and Imo-1.