The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expressed satisfaction with the safety measures deployed by the Enugu Government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Officials of the agency who have been in Enugu State in the last one week in response to COVID-19 pandemic, expressed the position, yesterday, at the Government House, Enugu after an interactive session with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and leader of the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

The NCDC team led by Tajudeen Arowolo lauded the state government’s proactive measures, which included the activation of three isolation centres in Enugu and Nsukka, massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of Colliery Hospital Enugu, to be dedicated as an Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre, closure of all educational institutions, markets, land boundaries to achieve the social distancing protocol as well as decontamination and fumigation of the state.

Arowolo commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the tremendous support given to the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response team to effectively discharge their duties adding that what they met on ground when they arrived Enugu was commendable.

The team promised to make recommendations to its national body on how to further support the state response team in the discharge of their duties.

Other members of the NCDC team included Prof. Kabir Sabittu, Deacon Chinenye Nwaekpe, Amedu Michael Onoja and Dr. Adeke Azuka.