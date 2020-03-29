The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
The new cases detected were nine in Lagos and five in Abuja, according to the latest update by the Centre, which monitors incidences and spread of the disease in Nigeria.
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT
As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/qowI0bEPAg
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020
Leave a Reply