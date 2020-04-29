Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Clear signs that the COVID-19 pandemic has permeated various communities across the country emerged last night when Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 196 new cases of the virus, thus bringing the national overall figure to 1, 728.

The agency also confirmed seven new deaths, with the new tally now standing at 51.

NCDC’s report released late on Wednesday night, confirmed that 87 of the new 196 cases were discovered in Lagos alone while Kano followed with a tally of 24 cases after the testing centre in the state resume operation. Gombe had new cases, 18, Kaduna 17, FCT 16, Katsina 10, Sokoto 8, Edo 7, Borno 6, Yobe 1, Ebonyi 1 and Adamawa 1.

NCDC further reported that: “As at 11:55pm 29th April, there are 1, 728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” disclosing that “307 patients have been discharged while 51 patients have died of the disease.”