Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

“Till date, One hundred thirty-one (131) cases have been confirmed, eight cases have been discharged and two deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.

“Of the Twenty (20) new cases reported, Four(4) are in FCT, thirteen (13) are in Lagos, two (2) are in Kaduna and one(1) in Oyo State.

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC stated.