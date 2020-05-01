Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,170.

It also confirmed that 10 new deaths were recorded, thus bringing the total number of deaths to 68.

NCDC in a tweet on Friday said that 92 of the new cases were confirmed in Kano, while FCT followed with 36 cases. Lagos had 30 cases, Gombe 16, Bauchi 10, Delta 8, Oyo 6, Zamfara 5, Sokoto 5, Ondo 4, Nasarawa 4, Kwara 3, Edo 3, Ekiti 3, Borno 3, Yobe 3, Adamawa 2, Niger, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu had one case each.

It said: “As at 11:00pm, 1st May, there were 2, 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” noting that “351 patients have been discharged while 68 patients have died of the disease.”