The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus, 3 recorded in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet update Tuesday night.

