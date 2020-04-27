Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing to 1, 337, the total number of people infected in Nigeria.

There was no record of any new death, according to NCDC, as the toll stil stands at 40.

It said that 34 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos,15-FCT, 11-Borno, 2-Taraba and 2-Gombe.

NCDC in a tweet on Monday night said: “As at 11:20pm 27th April, 1, 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, and 255 patients have been discharged with 40 deaths.”