The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
According to the agency, a breakdown of Wednesday’s discovery as it occurred in various states is as follows:
74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa
It noted that as of 11:25 pm 22nd April there were 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country.
91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa
As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197
Deaths: 28 pic.twitter.com/oDazHLpLp0
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 197 discharged cases and 29 deaths.
Leave a Reply