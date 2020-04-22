The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

According to the agency, a breakdown of Wednesday’s discovery as it occurred in various states is as follows:

74 in Lagos

5 in Katsina

4 in Ogun

2 in Delta

2 in Edo

1 in Kwara

1 in Oyo

1 in FCT

1 in Adamawa

It noted that as of 11:25 pm 22nd April there were 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 197 discharged cases and 29 deaths.