Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has commended the establishment of a new COVID-19 testing centre by the Centre for Infectious Diseases, Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

The Chief Molecular Bio-Engineer of the NCDC, Dr. Ndodo Nnaemeka expressed satisfaction with the quality of facilities at the new centre in the state.

Speaking when the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello’ paid them a visit at the new test center, situated at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Dr. Nnaemeka described the new centre as a huge relief to the fight against the disease.

According to him, “we have assessed the facilities here and we are very impressed with what is on ground. This is a fantastic facility. This is a world class testing center, which will serve Nigeria for a very long time.”

Speaking, Professor Bello explained that testing of suspected cases remained central to the fight against the disease.

He said: “The importance of testing in fighting COVID-19 cannot be over-emphasized. There is a need to test those who are exposed to the virus. Without testing, COVID-19 will be spreading like wild fire.”

He added that the new test center was informed by the need to complement the existing NCDC test centre in the state, which has the capacity of testing only 40 samples on a single day.

He revealed that the new centre could test as much as 180 samples per day, just as he said that arrangments were already in place to increase the testing capacity of the laboratory.

He added that all was set for the centre to commence operation, adding that NCDC had already trained enough workers, from various departments who would man the testing centre even as he added that it was waiting final approval from the NCDC to take off.