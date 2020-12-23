From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In response to the second wave of COVID-19, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has escalated its public communications efforts through a new campaign, entitled: Celebrate Responsibly.

This, NCDC said, was part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign which began in February 2020 and focuses specifically on measures Nigerians need to take to protect themselves and loved ones during the Christmas and New Year.

It said the campaign, which is being implemented with the Federal Ministry of Information and other government institutions and partners involved in the COVID-19 response, was specifically focused on the next four weeks, which includes the Christmas, New Year holidays and start of the new year, stressing the need not to let down guard.

NCDC said the campaign emphasises the responsibility of Nigerians, the government, private sector, institutions, associations, communities and individuals in implementing and adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and response measures.