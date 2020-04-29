Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced has activated two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun to the network of its laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

It said the new addition brings the number of laboratories in NCDC molecular laboratory network for COVID-19 testing to 17.

NCDC in a tweet explained that both molecular laboratories were established by weare54gene in collaboration with the State governments and NCDC to help expands national testing capacity

It said: “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun, established by @weare54gene in collaboration with the State governments and NCDC

“This brings the number of laboratories in our molecular lab network to 17 and expands national testing capacity.”