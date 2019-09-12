Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has signed an agreement with Biomerieux diagnostics to improve on diagnostic experience of Nigerians and tackle Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

The agreement will enable both parties to tackle the increasing case of pathogens that are being resistant to antibiotics.

The agreement which was signed at the sidelines of 2019 annual scientific conference organised by NCDC in Abuja, was witnessed by representatives of both parties.

Biomerieux Vice President, Africa cluster, Sinde Chekete, who spoke to reporters after the signing ceremony, said that AMR was one of the biggest health care challenge in Africa, and there was need for a change of approach to tackle it.

He emphasised that the purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding was to collaborate with NCDC to identify the problems of medical laboratories and physicians and also propose realistic solutions to the identified challenges for the benefit of patients.

He added: “In addition to that, there was need for adequate training of medical laboratory personnel and physicians, as well as provision of modern laboratory equipment that would help the health workers produce accurate and credible results.”

The NCDC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, who signed on behalf of NCDC, said the agreement was a great opportunity that would offer an improved diagnostic experience in Nigeria.

He promised that NCDC would help the foreign intervention identify areas with professional gaps and also provide suggestions that would enhance health care service delivery in Nigeria.