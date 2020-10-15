The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 179 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a total of 13 states have recorded 179 new infections in the country in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that the new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60,834.

According to the agency, 137 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the country in the last 24 hours with the total number of successfully treated cases rising to 52,143.

The NCDC said that Lagos State has 116 of the new infections; Anambra-20; FCT-9; Oyo -9; Rivers – 9 ; Delta -3; Nasarawa-3; Edo-2; Kaduna-2; Ogun -2; Plateau-2; Ekiti-1 and Osun-1.

The agency said that the country reported zero COVID-19 related death with the national death toll from the pandemic put at 1,116.

It said that the total number of confirmed cases was 60,834, while 52,143 patients have been discharged and 1116 deaths recorded in 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

On the #EndSARSProtest, the agency said that every public officer in the country should see the protest as a reminder of the sacred responsibility he has for a country of mostly young people.

The agency said that the virus does not recognise rich or poor.

“If you are a police officer or a protester. Just as we’ve adapted our offices for COVID-19, peaceful protests even in this difficult time can be done safely, so we don’t lose our lives agitating for something important,” it said. (NAN)