The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 281 additional COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The information is contained in a data released on the website of the NCDC early on Friday.

The public health agency noted that the latest infection figure brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 205,765.

According to the NCDC, out of the 281 new cases, the FCT has the highest with 111 new cases, followed by Lagos with 34 cases, Edo- 33, Kwara and Plateau – 20 cases each, while Rivers has 17 new cases.

Others ar e Abia-10, Imo- 8, Delta and Nasarawa – 7 each, Ekiti-6, Akwa-Ibom- 3 and Oyo State- 2.

The agency said that 193,617 patients were discharged after they recovered from the virus, while 2,720 Nigerians had so far lost their lives to the disease across the 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at level 2 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

It added that over 3,043,321 samples of the virus from the nation’s estimated 200 million population had been tested.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country currently stood at 9,427. (NAN)

