The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,146.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria recorded the new cases and zero COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, as the country continued to see signs of improvement amid the second wave of the pandemic.

NCDC said the new cases registered on Wednesday was up from 37 infections recorded on Tuesday.

It said that additional one patient recovered from the virus, as of May 26.

The agency said the new cases were registered in five states and the Federal Capital Territory as follows.

They were Lagos- 22; Rivers- 11; Enugu-11; Kaduna- two; FCT and Gombe, recorded one each respectively.

According to Wednesday’s report, zero case was recorded in Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Ekiti, respectively.

“With the latest updates, the country’s virus-related death toll reached 2,071 on Wednesday,” it said.

NCDC said till date, 166,146 cases had been confirmed, 156,529 cases discharged, 2,071 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that the country had over 7,498 active case across the nation.

The agency noted that the country had also conducted over two million tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that 1,938,611 eligible Nigerians had been vaccinated with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca, while 15,259 Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose had also collected their second dose.

The immunisation agency said that the 1,938,611 Nigerians, representing 96.4 per cent of the targeted population, have so far been vaccinated with their first dose.

It said the 15,259, represent the proportion of 0.8 per cent targeted for the second dose against the virus, which had claimed over three million lives globally and over two thousand lives in the country.

The agency added that Nigerians currently eligible for their second doses would have received their first dose within six to 12 weeks ago.

The agency called on Nigerians to receive their second dose of the vaccine to gain full protection against the virus. (NAN)