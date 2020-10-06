The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 120 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

NCDC’s announcement of the new infections on its official twitter handle late on Monday takes the total number of infections in the country to 59, 465.

According to the agency, no death has been recorded for the second consecutive day.

This keeps the COVID-19 death toll at 1,113 in the country.

Based on data released by NCDC, 183 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus.

It disclosed that the new infections were reported from 13 states from across the country.

The NCDC said that Rivers recorded the highest number of new infections with 65, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which reported 12 cases

Other states are Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), and Delta (1).

According to it, till date, 59, 465 cases have been confirmed, while 50,951 cases have been discharged, just as 1, 113 patients have lost their lives to the virus in 36 states of the federatiin and FCT.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency has urged Nigerians to understand that it is their collective responsibility to stay safe and protect each other from COVID-19 as schools gradually reopen.

“Parents, students, and school management all have roles to play in reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Download, share, and read guidelines via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/CO… ,” the agency said. (NAN)